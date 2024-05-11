Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Kinetik traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 448377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinetik

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.