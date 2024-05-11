Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$13.75 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$10.38 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6624123 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,582. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.