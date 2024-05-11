Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. 228,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 231,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

