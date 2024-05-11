Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Kolibri Global Energy to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kolibri Global Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

