KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.