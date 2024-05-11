Kurtis R. Kurimsky Sells 6,215 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 180.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 505.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,271,000 after purchasing an additional 463,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

