L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 228.63 and a beta of 0.80. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

