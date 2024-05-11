L.B. Foster to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 228.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

