Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 45.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 18.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $197.57 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.