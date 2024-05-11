Larry Fernandes Sells 2,369 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52.

Ingredion stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingredion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

