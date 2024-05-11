Leerink Partnrs Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

