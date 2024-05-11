Leerink Partnrs Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

