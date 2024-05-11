Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Strong Earnings

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 50,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 68,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

