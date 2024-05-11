Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. 753,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,362,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 8.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Leslie’s by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $878.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

