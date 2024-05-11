Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.73. 753,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,362,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $878.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
