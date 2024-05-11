LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.90. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.
