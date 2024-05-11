Lifezone Metals (LZM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LZM opened at $6.64 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

