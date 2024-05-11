Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:LNR opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. Equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$40,978.98. 35.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.