Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$56.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. Corporate insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

