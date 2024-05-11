Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$92.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.60.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$56.78 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.59.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,978.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. 35.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

