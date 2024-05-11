Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$97.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

