Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

