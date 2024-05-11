Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $1,051,789.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,638 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $767,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,935 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,175 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

