Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $666,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $3,598,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after buying an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.03 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,036. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.