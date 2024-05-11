Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Model N worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Model N by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Model N by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

