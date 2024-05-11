Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 161,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,952,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 436.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

