Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,924 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.92 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

