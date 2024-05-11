Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

