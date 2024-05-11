Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$35.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.80. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.