Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

MGMLF opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

