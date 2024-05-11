Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
MGMLF opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
