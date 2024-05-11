Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Maplebear Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 239.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $28,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $6,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
