Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 26,423,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 69,830,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

