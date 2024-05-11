Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Down 2%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 18,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of Maris-Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

