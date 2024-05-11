MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,992,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 417,201 shares of company stock worth $8,796,912 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

