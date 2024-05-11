Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Down 9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.19 and last traded at 0.19. Approximately 63,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 121,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

Medaro Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.40.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

