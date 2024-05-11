MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAX stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.32. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,181,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.