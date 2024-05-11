Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leede Jones Gab

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.52 million. Research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 1.3035921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
