Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $392.60 and last traded at $394.62. Approximately 53,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 246,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.20.

Get Medpace alerts:

Specifically, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $459,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.