Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $469.60 and last traded at $471.61. Approximately 3,677,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,962,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.42.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 223,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

