Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Up 2.9%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 293,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 283,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Price Performance
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.