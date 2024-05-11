Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Up 2.9%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 293,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 283,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$164.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

