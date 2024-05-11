Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Minerva Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MRVSY stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Minerva has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
About Minerva
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.