Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minerva Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRVSY stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Minerva has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

About Minerva

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

