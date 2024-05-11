Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mistras Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

MG stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

