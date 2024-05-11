Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.4 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF opened at $9.95 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.
About Mitsui Fudosan
