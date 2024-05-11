Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF opened at $9.95 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

