Mizuho Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $38.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Down 0.1 %

RNG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.