Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

