Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $67.67 on Friday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Moncler Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8809 per share. This is a boost from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.