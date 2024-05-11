Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.39. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 126,447 shares changing hands.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $670.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.