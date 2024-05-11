Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

