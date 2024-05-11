Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $431.10 and last traded at $431.10, with a volume of 166502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.29.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.