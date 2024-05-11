Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after buying an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

