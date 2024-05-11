Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
